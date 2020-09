A raging fire engulfed one Garfield home and destroyed another Saturday night.

The four-alarm Van Winkle Avenue blaze broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The first house was fully involved as firefighters arrived. It quickly ravaged the second as firefighters battled hoarding conditions.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

NJ Transit stopped trains on the nearby line.

The four-alarm Van Winkle Avenue blaze broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Flames consumed the first home and ravaged the second.

A raging fire consumed two Garfield homes Saturday night.

The first house was fully involved as firefighters arrived.

