LODI FATAL: Electrician From Hudson County Falls To His Death At Construction Site

Jerry DeMarco
OSHA was notified following the Sept. 9 mishap on Industrial Road in Lodi. Photo Credit: juanarreo@https://morguefile.com/p/1002106

An electrician fell 40 feet to his death at a Lodi construction site.

The 43-year-old outside contractor from Guttenberg was in cardiac arrest while being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury following the 11:40 a.m. mishap Friday, Sept. 9, on Industrial Road.

Fellow workers had done their best to tend to him before responders arrived, Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Miller said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence and OSHA was notified, he said.

