Four Cats, Dog Rescued, Other Perish In Garfield House Fire

Four cats and a dog were rescued while others perished in a two-family house fire Sunday afternoon in Garfield.

No other injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire, which displaced six residents from the two apartments, one of which apparently housed rescued pets, responders said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the 2½-story Pacific Avenue home around 1 p.m. It was knocked down within 20 or minutes and declared under control a little over an hour later.

No injuries were reported. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters from Elmwood Park, Saddle Brook, Teaneck and Wallington were among the mutual aid responders.

Inspectors were trying to determine the cause.

A dog and four cats were rescued in the Pacific Avenue fire in Garfield. James Wood Sr.

