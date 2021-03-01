Firefighters Battle Wind-Whipped Blaze, Water Problems, Frigid Temps In Garfield

Fierce frigid winds fanned a furious fire that engulfed one home and damaged another Monday night in Garfield.

Wires also caught fire -- with one of them falling next to an engine -- and a transformer blew shortly after the Scudder Street blaze broke out around 10 p.m.

Flames consumed the first two floors of one home before spreading.

A neighboring home caught fire roughly 15 minutes later, as frigid winds blew steadily at more than 20 miles an hour, with gusts of up to 40 mph.

Dead hydrants made things even tougher for firefighters dealing with temperatures that plunged into the mid-teens and a wind chill that made it feel much worse.

They still managed to knock the blaze down a little over an hour and a half after it began.

Firefighters re-entered the main building around 11:30 p.m. to complete searches and douse flame pockets.

PSE&G was called on a rush to kill arcing power lines.

No injuries were immediately reported.

There also wasn’t an immediate count of those displaced. The Red Cross responded to provide temporary lodging, food and clothing.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Arson Investigations Unit was summoned, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether that was because of the severity of the fire or suspicions about the cause.

