Contact Us
Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice serves Garfield-Lodi, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice serves Garfield-Lodi, NJ

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: AGAIN AND AGAIN: Allendale Ex-Con Freed After Two Years Charged In Ramsey, Ho-Ho-Kus Burglaries
News

Fire Ravages Lodi Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
383 Farnham Avenue, Lodi
383 Farnham Avenue, Lodi Photo Credit: BT Fire Photos (Bill Tompkins)

A fast-moving fire gutted a Lodi home.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out on Farnham Avenue just off Arnot Street near Harrison Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m.

Firefighters were pulled out barely 20 minutes in as flames quickly spread through the 2½-story wood-frame home, compromising the interior of the structure.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down a little over an hour later and under control another hour after that.

An official cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

Providing mutual aid were firefighters from Garfield, Hasbrouck Heights, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.

PHOTO GALLERY: Farnham Avenue Fire, Lodi (BT Fire Photos)

******

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.