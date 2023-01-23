Domestic Stabbing: Man Wounded, Woman Sought In Garfield

A Garfield man was hospitalized after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute at his home, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to the Westminster Place residence shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, found the victim with a one-inch wound on the left side of his ribs, Garfield Police Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.

He was alert and communicating while being taken to Hackensack Medical Center in stable condition, the captain said.

Police were searching for the 32-year-old woman he lives with, Pozo said, adding that she fled before officers arrived.

She was reportedly driving a 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate: K35MNE.

Both of their names are being withheld because of the domestic nature of the incident and because an investigation was continuing, he said.

New Jersey State Police define domestic violence as "a pattern of physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse, which includes, but is not limited to, threats, intimidation, isolation, and/or financial control."

It can "continue over a long period of time and becomes more frequent and more severe over time."

"Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender. Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels," the NJSP notes. "Domestic violence occurs in both opposite-sex and same-sex relationships and can happen to intimate partners who are married, living together, or dating."

There are various helpful agencies that specialize in assisting domestic violence victims.

BERGEN COUNTY:

PASSAIC COUNTY:

HUDSON COUNTY:

MORRIS COUNTY:

JBWS - Safety, Support & Solutions for Abuse / 24 Hr. Hotline: 1-877-782-2873 or 1-877-R-U-ABUSED / Deaf & Hard of Hearing Text Line: 973-314-4192

Morris Family Justice Center (MFJC) / Phone: (973) 829-4050 / Assistance outside of office hours: 1-877-R-U-ABUSED

Jersey Center for Non Violence / Appointments and referrals: (973) 539-7801

SUSSEX COUNTY:

DASI: Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services / 24 Hr. Hotline: (973) 875-1211 / Deaf & Hard of Hearing Text Line: (973) 222-2593

UNION COUNTY:

