Authorities: Traffic Stop Turns Up Loaded Gun In Garfield

Garfield police
Garfield police Photo Credit: Garfield PD

A Garfield man remained held after police found a loaded handgun in his car following an overnight traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Joseph Kopacz was backed up by Officer Jaime Vazquez after he stopped a Nissan Altima near the corner of Palisade and Van Winkle avenues shortly after 1:30 a.m. last week.

Kopacz “detected a strong odor” of pot coming from the car and summoned a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Officer Sohrab Moussavian and Cash, who indicated contraband in the trunk, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Police obtained a warrant and found both a defaced .380-caliber handgun and more drugs in the trunk, he said.

Jahmire R. Jones, 20, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail following the Nov. 3 arrest on various drug and weapons possession counts.

