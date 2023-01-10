Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Death Of Bergen Mother Of 5

Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a Garfield mother of five, Daily Voice has learned.

Victor E. Diaz Castenada, 26, was being held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in connection with the death exactly a week earlier of Shazia Faazal, 51.

Multiple occupants were believed to be in the vehicle that struck and dragged Faazal an estimated 50 feet on Outwater Lane near Alaska Street shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 3 and kept going, investigators said.

Faazal was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release a statement on Tuesday.

Detectives from his Major Crimes Unit conducted an intensive search, assisted by Garfield police, for those in the vehicle.

Among the surveillance video they collected is a view from a neighbor's home showing the eastbound dark-colored vehicle turning and driving off after hitting Faazal (see photo below).

SEE: Search Intensifies For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Bergen Mother Of 5

Faazal was on the cusp of middle age when she said goodbye to her parents and moved to the United States from Pakistan 12 years ago. She settled in Garfield with her children and husband, Sheikh Faazal Mahmood.

Faazal's oldest child is 30. She and her husband had three other daughters and a son, the youngest of them in their teens.

One of the daughters was supposed to fly back to Pakistan last week. She must now "stay back to look after her younger brothers and sisters," said niece Sabina Mahmood.

"It's such a tragedy for all of us," Mahmood said. "She was a lovely woman, an amazing human being. She was a helper, a friend."

"I wasn't ready for any of this. I wasn't ready for this. I needed my mom," a sobbing Afaf Faazal told News4 New York's Pat Battle outside her parents’ home the morning after.

Neighbors said they "heard a loud thud and then screams."

One said she watched as paramedics furiously tried to revive Faazal with CPR.

