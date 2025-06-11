Murder Suspect Linked To Lodi Carjacking 3 Days Prior: Prosecutor

Davon White, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Passaic County were charged following a March 12 carjacking in Lodi, Musella said on Wednesday, June 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday, June 11.

Around 10 p.m. that night, a man’s car was stolen from outside a business on Route 46 West, Musella said. The victim tried to stop the thieves by jumping onto the hood of his car while it was stopped at a red light, according to Musella.

When the light turned green, the stolen vehicle continued driving with the victim on the hood, Musella said. Shortly thereafter, the victim fell off the vehicle and the stolen car fled the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Lodi Police Department launched a joint investigation. Detectives later identified White and the juvenile as suspects. The car was recovered with help from Paterson police.

The juvenile was arrested on June 6 and charged with:

First-degree carjacking

Second-degree robbery

Third-degree motor vehicle theft

White, who was already being held at Bergen County Jail, was served the same day with the following charges:

First-degree carjacking

First-degree use of a juvenile in a crime

Second-degree robbery

Third-degree theft by unlawful taking

Third-degree altering a motor vehicle

White remains in jail. He was also previously charged in the fatal shooting of Abel Angeles-Vargas in Paterson on March 15, according to prosecutors.

