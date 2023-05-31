Longtime Bergen County Florist Relocates To Garfield After 34 Years

But not to worry, flower fans, it's merely moving seven miles north.

Crystal Florist and Greenhouse announced it is consolidating operations, closing its North Arlington location and moving everything to its second location in Garfield, Crystal Florist and Greenhouse II at 311 Passaic St.

The North Arlington location plans to shutter on Friday, June 30, with the consolidated store opening after the 4th of July.

The North Arlington location opened in 1989, offering services for gravesites. It has serviced more than 1,800 gravesites across 35 cemeteries in New Jersey with customers in more than 45 states. The family-owned business is run by Paul Maffei, his wife, Patti, and his son, Paul.

The elder Maffei ran the florist while also working as respiratory therapist at Hackensack University Medical Center and said it was time for him to scale back.

The Maffeis promised customers not much will change with just having one location.

“We will have the same staff and the same product,” said the younger Maffei, who has been managing the Garfield store since 2011.

Maffei, who is 35, said he has a lot of memories running around the North Arlington store as a kid. He said customers have reacted positively to the change.

"We had a lot of customers come in over Mother's Day who said they were willing to make the drive to Garfield," Maffei said. "We have a lot of customers come up from the Jersey Shore and they said they are happy to just go another two exits."

It means a lot to Maffei to be able to help remember someone by leaving flowers at their grave.

"It's very important to me," Maffei said. "It's just a nice way of never forgetting someone."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.