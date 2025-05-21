Lodi Teacher Who Sexually Abused Student Stripped Of License, Says Her Past Doesn't Define Her

Stephanie Carafa, 39, was arrested in 2018 while working at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Lodi, where the victim, a teenage boy between the ages of 13 and 16, was her student, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice. Carafa is also the daughter of longtime borough mayor Emil Carafa.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said that on Oct. 30, 2024, Carafa pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (sexual conduct). At sentencing, other charges were dismissed.

She received a five-year suspended sentence, will be under parole supervision for life, and must register as a sex offender, prosecutors said. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and has forfeited her New Jersey teaching license.

According to the criminal complaint, Carafa allowed the teen to touch her breasts and buttocks over her clothing and touched his genitals over his clothing. Authorities said the two exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos.

On April 11, the New Jersey State Board of Examiners formally accepted Carafa’s voluntary relinquishment of all her active teaching certificates — including licenses for elementary education, special education, middle school social studies, and supervision — with the force and effect of a revocation She is required to return the certificates to the board within 30 days.

Carafa's LinkedIn page shows she is working toward earning her master's in public history and is "looking to make a difference outside of the classroom."

One month ago, she penned a LinkedIn post that reads: “Your past is not your present. Whatever happened in your past is just that - your past. It makes you who you are today but it doesn't define how you need to move forward.

"People make mistakes and are judged for those mistakes. Yes, my past is not my present but it is halting what my future could be. No matter how hard I try I am at a standstill. Again, people make mistakes and it should not affect moving forward in your personal and professional life. I hope that when looking at a possible work candidate (me included) you do not judge their past mistakes but get to know them and listen to them."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.