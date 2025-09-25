Javier E. Tufino brandished a handgun and fired four rounds at an unoccupied vehicle on Burns Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Lodi Police Department was investigating damage to the vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 24, when the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was notified, Musella said. A joint investigation followed with Lodi Police.

That same day, detectives executed a search warrant at Tufino’s residence and recovered multiple firearms and ammunition, Musella said.

Court records show Tufino has a history of offenses ranging from traffic violations to burglary and weapons charges. Just days prior, he was arrested in Lodi for failing to possess a driver insurance card and disregarding a stop sign on Sept. 22, burglary on Sept. 24, resisting arrest that same day, and unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit on Sept. 20, according to state judiciary records.

Tufino was charged with second-degree possession of a firearm, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, Musella said.

Tufino was arrested and taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Hackensack, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.