Garfield Shooting: One Arrested, Another At Large, Prosecutor Says

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, at approximately 9:07 a.m., Garfield police responded to Palisade Avenue and Somerset Street after reports of gunfire, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victim was located, Musella said.

Detectives determined seven gunshots were fired between two men who fled immediately after the altercation, Musella said. They were identified as 20-year-old Mikhi Maddox Odum and 20-year-old Jonathan M. Ortiz, both of Garfield.

Ortiz was charged with second-degree aggravated assault by attempting to cause serious bodily injury by discharging a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, Musella said.

Within hours of the shooting, detectives executed a search warrant at Ortiz’s home and recovered the handgun used in the shooting. Attempts to locate and arrest Ortiz have been unsuccessful, and he remains a fugitive from justice, Musella said.

The following day, Sept. 3, detectives executed a search warrant at Odum’s Garfield home, where he was arrested without incident, Musella said. The handgun used in the shooting was recovered inside the home, where children were present, police said.

Odum was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 201-226-5532.

