Garfield Musician Struck By Car Sees Support Swell

Wyl White, a Garfield resident and local musician, was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Sunday, April 28, according to a fundraiser set up to support him.

It was not immediately clear where the crash happened.

White, a Paterson native remains hospitalized after breaking his jaw and wrist and will be unable to work for months, according to the fundraiser. As of Friday, May 3, the fundraiser has raised more than $3,500.

"If you have been blessed by Wyl's songs and friendship, this is a great time to pay it forward," Kayla Braunston, who organized the fundraiser said. "I know he is eager to get back to filling your heart with love and music, but his body needs this time to heal."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

