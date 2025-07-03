Fair 88°

Garfield Man Charged With Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material, Prosecutor Says

A 32-year-old Garfield man was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child porn depicting pre-pubescent victims, according to authorities.

Christopher B. Bentos

Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Christopher B. Bentos was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 2 following a search of his home, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release issued Thursday, July 3.

The investigation was led by the Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, and revealed that Bentos “used the Internet to view, download, possess, distribute, and share items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children”.

Bentos was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack, officials said.

