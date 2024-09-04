Fair 76°

Fleeing Driver, 24, Pins Victim Against Car She Struck In Garfield: Police

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she pinned a pedestrian between her car and a vehicle she'd struck while trying to flee the scene on Labor Day in Bergen County.

Ashley Elizabeth Ann Flores, of Garfield, had struck a parked vehicle on Outwater Lane near Wilson Street around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

While driving away in a white Jeep, Flores "drove her car into the victim who was on foot, pinning him between her car and the vehicle she just struck," Musella said. The victim was hospitalized with a serious leg injury. Flores was also hospitalized but later released.

Flores was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and assault by auto. She was also issued several motor vehicle summonses and remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

