Ex-Con With History Stretching Nearly 40 Years Nabbed In Garfield Nail Salon Break-In

Barone, 57, of Garfield has a criminal history that dates all the way to 1986, when he was charged with DWI after ramming his car into a utility pole in Washington Township.

He also escaped from Northern State Prison in Newark in November 2001 and remained on the lam more than two months, burglarizing a dry cleaner and laundry and stealing a car in Elmwood Park before Paramus police captured him on the roof of what was then the Red Carpet Inn on Route 17.

Barone has been arrested dozens of times in various Bergen County towns over the past four decades for crimes that include aggravated assault, burglary, theft, eluding police in several North Jersey jurisdictions, records show.

He was the prime suspect in a May 9 break-in at Garfield Nail & Spa on Outwater Lane -- in which a cash register was smashed and $500 in cash taken -- when Officer Joseph Kopacz spotted Barone riding a bicycle on Monroe Street on June 1, Capt. Mario Pozo said.

Spotting the officer, Barone took a U-turn and began pedaling away, the captain said.

Kopacz, learning that Barone was wanted, began following him, then got out of his patrol vehicle.

Barone took off on foot but was quickly caught, Pozo said.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then, charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.