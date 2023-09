A No. 58 train had left Port Jervis at 9:21 a.m. Sept. 19 and was due to arrive in Hoboken at 11:38 a.m.

However, at 11:15 a.m., the wire stopped the train near the Plauderville Station in Garfield.

"There were no reported injuries to the 110 customers and crew on board," NJ TRANSIT reported. "PSE&G has been notified."

Service on the line still hadn't been restored by 2 p.m.

