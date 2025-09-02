Crime Scene Tape, Detours After Garfield Shooting Report: Prosecutor

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are assisting local police after a report of gunfire near Palisade Avenue and Somerset Street, Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said.

While there is no ongoing threat, the area remains an active crime scene, Angermeyer said. Police expect detours, road closures, and portions of nearby sidewalks to be blocked by crime scene tape.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the area and follow street closures to allow law enforcement to work efficiently, according to Angermeyer.

Preliminary details are still being gathered, and key facts are being established. Additional information will be released as soon as possible, Angermeyer said.

