Bergen County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Ramos Dies: 'True Public Servant'

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Sergeant Michael Ramos, a dear colleague and dedicated public servant who passed away. 

The county's Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), of which Ramos was a member of (Class of 2019), announced his death on Monday, Jan. 20.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton released a statement to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“Sergeant Ramos dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of Bergen County with unwavering commitment, professionalism, and a spirit that touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him,” it reads. "His dedication and compassion left a lasting impact on our office and the community he so faithfully served."

Services have not yet been finalized.

