The ticket was purchased on Sunday, Sept. 22, at River Drive Bar & Liquor on River Drive in Garfield.

A pair of $1 million lottery prizes were won in New Jersey over the weekend, one from the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Sept. 20 in Middlesex County, and another in the Spectacular games on Sunday, Sept. 22 in Camden County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.