Woman Walking Dog Pinned Under Car Driven By Man, 84, In Leonia: Police

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Magnolia Place, according to Leonia Police Capt. Chris Garris. Officers arrived to find the woman lodged under the vehicle with serious injuries, Garris said.

A Leonia volunteer firefighter and an off-duty Leonia police officer were already on the scene when first responders arrived. Leonia Fire Department and Englewood Health EMS also responded.

Police say the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk on Broad Avenue when she was hit by a car driving southbound. The vehicle was being operated by an 84-year-old man, who remained on scene as the investigation began.

The victim was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health in Hackensack with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Her dog briefly ran off after the crash but was found and is now being cared for by a local dog groomer, Garris said.

The incident remains under investigation.

