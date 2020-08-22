Tropical Storms Marco, Laura No Threat Here, Metro Area Weather Expert Says

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut "need not worry" that two tropical storms headed toward the Gulf Coast will ever make their way here, a local weather expert said Saturday.

In a rare occurrence, Marco and Laura are expected to make landfall 24 hours apart starting Monday, although exactly where was still uncertain, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

That doesn't mean we should pay them any mind, he said.

"Both tropical systems will likely rain themselves out in the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf states thanks to a deep trough in Eastern Canada and a screaming northwest jet stream from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic coast," Cioffi said. "This acts as a brick wall and will keep these systems from making it here.

"Meanwhile we continue in summer heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the chance for a scattered thunderstorm."

Humidity returned on Saturday, with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight temps were expected no lower than the upper 60s.

Sunday "will be a steamy day of hazy sunshine and high humidity," Cioffi said. "Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

"Thunderstorms will be a bit more numerous but still scattered in nature and chances are most of you won’t seem much.

"Tuesday will be the last hot humid day of this current streak with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the chance for a thunderstorm," he said. "Then the cold front moves through and high pressure builds in from the north, with sunshine and low humidity for Wednesday."

The humidity returns next Friday, he said -- but here's the surprise:

"An even stronger cold front approaches late Friday into Saturday, followed by what should be a delightful air mass behind it to finish off the month of August," Cioffi said.

