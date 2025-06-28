Two Morning Crashes Snarl Traffic In Bergen County: One Shuts Down All Lanes In Fort Lee

A serious crash involving property damage shut down all lanes on US 9W southbound at US 1&9/US 46 in Fort Lee as of 8:02 a.m., according to 511NJ. No timeline for reopening the roadway was immediately available.

Another crash was reported on the New Jersey Turnpike Western Spur southbound, just north of Interchange 18W in Carlstadt before dawn. All lanes remained open at that location as of press time, however, developing information indicates this was a serious wreck.

Daily Voice has reached out to law enforcement for additional details.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area in Fort Lee and seek alternate routes as emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

