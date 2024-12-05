Fair and Breezy 32°

These Are The 5 Shoplifters Who Led Pursuit That Ended In Crash On PIP, Cops Say

Police in Edgewater have announced the arrests of five men from Brooklyn following a shoplifting incident and a high-speed police chase that ended in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Tyrone Hanes (top left), Angel Rivera (top right), Darrell Moore (bottom left), Judah Lawrence (bottom right), and Anthony Edwards (center).

 Photo Credit: Edgewater PD
Cecilia Levine
Edgewater police responded to a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. regarding a shoplifting incident at Edgewater Commons. The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee with over $3,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle traveling north on River Road and attempted a motor vehicle stop. The driver refused to pull over, driving erratically and eventually going the wrong way on a one-way street, authorities said. The Jeep collided with two police vehicles but managed to continue fleeing north out of Edgewater.

Fort Lee police and Palisades Interstate Parkway police assisted in the pursuit, apprehending the suspects after the vehicle became disabled, authorities said.

Charges Filed

The following individuals were charged with shoplifting, receiving stolen property, and other offenses:

  • Anthony Edwards, 30, of Brooklyn, NY
  • Darrell Moore, 34, of Brooklyn, NY
  • Judah Lawrence, 29, of Brooklyn, NY
  • Angel Rivera, 27, of Brooklyn, NY
  • Tyrone Haynes, 32, of Brooklyn, NY

Haynes, the driver of the stolen Jeep, faces additional charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer and assault by auto, police said.

All five suspects were processed and transported to Bergen County Jail, where they await their first court appearance.

