Teaneck Home Invader From Leonia Assaults Resident After Urinating Behind Vehicle: Cops

Anthony Tsikitikos, 28, of Leonia, was charged following an assault and home invasion burglary at 1291 Teaneck Road on Thursday, Oct. 23, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

Officers responded to the address at 12:05 p.m. after a 911 call reported an assault. According to police, the victim told officers he confronted Tsikitikos in the apartment building parking lot after believing he was urinating behind a parked vehicle. When confronted, Tsikitikos allegedly became aggressive and initiated a physical altercation.

Police said the victim broke free and retreated toward his home, but Tsikitikos followed him inside, where he allegedly struck the victim several times on the head with a hand weight and a fan before fleeing through the front door.

Moments later, Tsikitikos allegedly returned, forced open a window, and reached inside to steal a laptop computer, McGurr said. The victim and witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, who fled on a motorized bicycle toward Englewood.

Officers later found Tsikitikos on Presidential Drive in Englewood, where he was arrested without incident. At the time of his arrest, police said, he was in possession of five prescription pills, including three suspected Xanax and two suspected Oxycodone. The victim’s laptop was recovered nearby the apartment building.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Tsikitikos was charged with home invasion, burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft, and possession of prescription drugs - a disorderly person's offense.

He was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.