Stolen Mercedes Rams Leonia Cop Car Twice Before Crashing Near GWB, Police Say

Leonia Police Sgt. Ray Forsdahl was on patrol on Broad Avenue near the Englewood border around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, when a license plate reader hit on a black 2017 Mercedes-Benz 4-door sedan that had been reported stolen earlier that day in Newark, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

The vehicle entered Englewood and briefly pulled over on Broad Avenue before making a sudden U-turn and striking Sgt. Forsdahl’s patrol car, police said.

The vehicle then fled south on Broad Avenue, turned east onto Fort Lee Road, and continued into Fort Lee. As it approached the upper level of the George Washington Bridge, it struck Sgt. Forsdahl’s vehicle again, Tamagny said.

The car drove through a closed construction zone on the upper level tolls and ultimately crashed there, authorities said.

Five occupants ran from the wreck. Two were arrested by Fort Lee police near Acme Market. A third was caught near the bridge by Port Authority police, Tamagny said.

The driver, Nashaia Johnson, 19, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault (4th degree) for striking the police vehicle.

DeKwan Holmes, 22, of Irvington, and Tyree Smith, 19, of Newark, were each charged with possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. Both were passengers, Tamagny said.

All three were taken to Leonia police headquarters for processing and then jailed.

Two suspects escaped and have not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department, Palisades Park Police Department, and Fort Lee Police Department assisted with the investigation.

