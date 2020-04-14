Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner, 63, Dies

Hank Steinbrenner, who'd once been the successor to his father to run the New York Yankees, died surrounded by his family at his home in Clearwater, Florida after a battle with a long illness, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

The illness that killed Steinbrenner, who turned 63 on April 2, wasn't related to the coronavirus, reports said.

Hank was the eldest son of George Steinbrenner.

His brother, Hal, had become the face of the franchise in recent years. They have two sisters, Jessica and Jennifer.

"Hank Steinbrenner was in line to run the Yankees after his father’s passing and for a brief time when his father was ill both Hank and Hal ran the team," Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweeted Tuesday morning. "Hal morphed into the front man over time. Hank was much more like his dad, shoot from the hip, glib."

Among Hank Steinbrenner's more notable quotes: “Go anywhere in America and you won't see Red Sox hats and jackets. You'll see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee country.”

