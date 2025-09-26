Shuttered Leonia Dinosaur Park Selling Animatronic Dinos

Field Station: Dinosaurs, which is located in Overpeck Park in Leonia is closing for good in November, but is putting some of its animatronic displays for sale on Facebook.

Items for sale include a $1,800 life sized Hadrosaurus and a life sized Pachycephalosaurs for $2,500. The dinosaurs have "limited movement" and come with speakers.

Other items for sale include a T-Rex ($2,700), Dimetrodon ($980), Apatosaurus ($1860) and Pterodactyls Quetzalcoatlus ($850).

Buyers are responsible for all deinstallation and shipping and transportation costs. The dinosaurs will be available for pickup after Field Station shuts its doors on Sunday, Nov. 9.

