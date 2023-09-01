Reported Aborted Carjacking Investigated By Fort Lee PD, Witnesses Sought

Two early-morning robbers in hoodies and masks demanded a man’s key fob, phone and wallet but then fled with just the fob, the purported victim told Fort Lee police.

The man told responding officers that he was putting some personal belongings in the back seat of his vehicle when the pair walked up to him on 7th Street near Myrtle Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Both wore black hooded sweatshirts and masks, he said.

The pair, he said, “demanded he give them his car key, his phone and his wallet, while also advising him that one of them was in possession of a firearm in his pocket,” according to Deputy Police Chief Edward Young.

He told the officers he never saw a gun, however.

“The victim indicated that the two subjects then fled the scene on foot with only the fob to the vehicle,” the deputy chief said.

Detectives are hoping to find someone who may have been in the area at the time and saw something – or possibly a neighbor who might have surveillance video. The Fort Lee Police Department number is (201) 592-3700.

