Repeat Offender Trying To Break Into Cars Had Drug Paraphernalia In PalPark: Cops

Palisades Park officers responded around 3 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person trying to break into vehicles near Second Street and East Palisades Boulevard, Police Chief George Beck said.

During a canvass of the area, Sgt. Christopher Sambogna spotted a man matching the suspect’s description one block away, Beck said.

The individual, identified as Mohareb K. Kharoufeh, 37, was detained and, following an investigation, taken into custody, according to police.

Kharoufeh was charged with two counts of burglary to a vehicle, two counts of theft, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, Beck said.

He was processed and later lodged in the Bergen County Jail, according to the department.

Court records show that Kharoufeh has an extensive criminal history, including prior charges of robbery-threat or fear of bodily injury, shoplifting, theft of mislaid property, and unlawful possession of a weapon in Bergen County municipal courts dating back to 2022.

Beck praised the officers for their “swift response and professional conduct” in apprehending the suspect.

All charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

