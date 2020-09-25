Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Ramsey Driver Was Drunk, Ran Stop Sign In Serious Bicycle Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Charged In Pursuit Crash At Turnpike Rest Area Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Carvell G. Matthews, Taylor L. Bryce
Carvell G. Matthews, Taylor L. Bryce Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Two Queens men whose rented SUV rolled at the Vince Lombardi Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike when they tried to elude Bergen County prosecutor's detectives apparently didn’t have much reason to run.

The Narcotic Task Force investigators tried stopping the white Dodge Durango on the Turnpike in Carlstadt shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver hit the gas and apparently headed for the George Washington Bridge.

The SUV then crashed on a service road outside the rest stop in Ridgefield.

The driver, 27-year-old Carvell G. Matthews, didn’t have a driver’s license, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Neither he nor his passenger, Taylor L. Bryce, 30, had any outstanding warrants.

Matthews had a small amount pot and Bryce some Ecstasy, for which both were charged and must appear in court, Musella said.

Matthews also was charged with eluding, the prosecutor said.

A second passenger was released without charges.

No serious injuries were reported.

