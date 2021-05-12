Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Breaking News: NJ Man, 29, Studying To Become Priest Killed In NYC Hit-Run Crash
Serious Crash Investigation Closes Portion Of Route 46 In Fort Lee

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 46 Wednesday night in Fort Lee.

The crash occurred on the west side of the Wendy's and Dunkin' Donuts on the border of Palisades Park around 8:50 p.m., according to initial police and witness reports.

Police detoured all three lanes through the parking lot of both Dunkin' and Wendy's, with traffic backed up along Route 46.

Police did not provide details and said only that the investigation was ongoing as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

