Serious Crash Investigation Closes Portion Of Route 46 In Fort Lee

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 46 Wednesday night in Fort Lee.

The crash occurred on the west side of the Wendy's and Dunkin' Donuts on the border of Palisades Park around 8:50 p.m., according to initial police and witness reports.

Crash investigation on US 1&9 northbound South of Bergen Blvd (Palisades Park) to Bergen Blvd (Fort Lee) All lanes closed https://t.co/lze0mCzQuI — RestoreNJ495 (@RestoreNJ495) May 13, 2021

Police detoured all three lanes through the parking lot of both Dunkin' and Wendy's, with traffic backed up along Route 46.

Police did not provide details and said only that the investigation was ongoing as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.