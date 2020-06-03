SEE ANYTHING? Motorized Robber Mugs Leonia Postal Carrier

A bandit riding a scooter robbed a postal carrier of a package in Leonia, said police who sought the public’s help finding him.

The strong-armed robber pushed the carrier, grabbed the package, then fled Cumley Terrace toward Fort Lee Road on an electric or motorized scooter around noon Tuesday, Capt. Scott Tamagny said.

He was described as black, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, wearing black shorts, a white shirt and a black face mask.

The postal carrier wasn’t injured, Tamagny said, adding that members of the US Postal Inspection Service were trying to determine what was in the package.

Authorities asked that anyone who might have seen something or has home surveillance video that could help investigators call the Leonia PD: (201) 944-0800 .

