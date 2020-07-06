Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Port Authority, Westchester, NYC, PIP Police Search Hudson In Vain For Presumed GWB Jumper

Jerry DeMarco
Westchester County Police Aviation Unit joined the Hudson River search.
Westchester County Police Aviation Unit joined the Hudson River search. Photo Credit: Westchester County PD

Responders from several law enforcement agencies searched the Hudson River in vain for a presumed jumper after a car was found abandoned on the George Washington Bridge.

Port Authority police found the abandoned vehicle midspan of the bridge's westbound upper level around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Among the agencies that sent air and sea units to assist were the NYPD, Palisades Interstate Park Police, the Nyack and Piermont fire departments and the Westchester County Police Aviation Unit.

An investigation was continuing Monday, Port Authority police said.

