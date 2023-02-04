Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: Report

Police shot and killed a possibly armed man from Las Vegas early Saturday, Feb. 4, NBC New York says citing Mayor Mark Sokolich.

Sokolich in a statement said the incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:30 a.m.

The man — who was visiting family — was showing threatening behavior and may have been armed with a knife, NBC4 says citing the mayor.

One officer was allegedly struck by a ricocheting bullet, and others at the scene were hospitalized as is procedure in such incidents, said the mayor and NBC's news report.

Sokolich did not disclose details surrounding the shooting, and said only that the public was not in danger.

A heavy police presence was expected as the New Jersey Attorney General's Office and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office investigate.

Sokolich did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request placed at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Click here for more from NBC New York.

