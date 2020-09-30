Palisades Park Warehouse Worker, 19, Charged With Statutory Rape

A warehouse worker from Palisades Park was charged with statutory rape.

Edison Moreno Teletor, 19, was charged with sexual assault of a child between 13 and 16 and child endangerment on Saturday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit took Teletor, of Broad Avenue, into custody following an investigation with borough police, who’d fielded the initial complaint last Wednesday, he sad.

Teletor was ordered freed by a judge in Hackensack within hours of being booked into the Bergen County Jail.

Statutory rape occurs in New Jersey when one of the partners is between 13 and 16 and the other is at least four years older.

Those adults who claim “she/he looked 18″ — or that the victim showed a fake ID — have no defense, under what is known as the standard of strict liability. An adult also can’t claim that he or she was seduced.

It doesn’t matter that the girl or boy consents. Anyone under the age of 16 is deemed incapable of consenting to sex, under the law.

