Man Shot, Assailants Flee Route 4 Holiday Inn Near GWB

Police were searching for the assailant who shot a man Thursday afternoon at the Holiday Inn on Route 4 in Fort Lee.

An alert was issued for a black Chevy Camaro with heavily tinted windows and four men inside who were believed to be Hispanic following the shooting on the highway's eastbound side shortly before 3:30 p.m.

They may have headed toward the nearby George Washington Bridge, responders said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the groin that wasn't initially considered life-threatening, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office joined Fort Lee police at the scene. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

