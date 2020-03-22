Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee Daily Voice
HEROES: Port Authority Police Officers Revive Heart Attack Victim On GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority Police Officers Nikolas Vuksanovich and Cesar Moreno
Port Authority Police Officers Nikolas Vuksanovich and Cesar Moreno Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

Two Port Authority police officers revived a heart attack victim on the George Washington Bridge.

Officers Nikolas Vuksanovich and Cesar Moreno were patrolling on the bridge’s south side sidewalk when the 65-year-old New York man fell in front of them, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

The officers ran to the victim, conducted CPR and, within moments, had him conscious and breathing, Rodrigues said.

He was alert and conscious when taken to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition Friday after suffering cardiac arrest, she said.

