Bergen Sheriff's Officer, PalPark Police Nab Overnight East Bergen Burglary Suspects

Jerry DeMarco
Dakota Cirelli, Christopher Bueno
Dakota Cirelli, Christopher Bueno Photo Credit: PALISADES PARK PD

A Bergen County sheriff’s officer helped Palisades Park police capture a pair of burglars who authorities said have been breaking into vehicles in East Bergen overnight.

Sheriff’s Officer Michael Griffin was on patrol around 3 a.m. Saturday when he heard an alert and spotted borough resident Christopher Bueno, 22, and Dakota Cirelli, 19, of Elmwood Park on 10th Street.

Griffin grabbed the two, who were arrested by borough police, said Capt. Anthony Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

Each was charged with four counts of attempted vehicle burglary and turned over to Cliffside Park police, who wanted them for similar crimes, he said.

Bueno and Cirelli, who were arrested on similar charges in Ridgefield earlier this week, were each charged with four counts of attempted vehicle burglary.

Muccio asked that owners always lock their cars and take their key fobs, no matter where or when they park. He also asked citizens to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

