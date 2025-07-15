Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured In Fort Lee, Prosecutor Says

The crash happened around 5:48 p.m. at the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Plateau Avenue, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators while the pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, Angermeyer said.

The Fort Lee Police Department responded to the crash and then requested help from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, Angermeyer said.

The Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force responded to the scene and initiated a joint investigation into the circumstances of the crash, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under Chief Matthew Finck, and the Fort Lee Police Department, under Chief Matthew J. Hintze, Angermeyer said.

