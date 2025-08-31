Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Overnight Fort Lee Wreck, Prosecutor Says

Fort Lee Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Lemoine Avenue near Main Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries, Angermeyer said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, he said.

The Fort Lee Police Department notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, which sent investigators from the Fatal Accident Task Force to work alongside Fort Lee Police, Angermeyer said.

The joint investigation is being conducted under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck of the prosecutor’s office and Chief Matthew J. Hintze of the Fort Lee Police Department.

