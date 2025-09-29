Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Donald Bush Arrested For Child Abuse: Cops

A 35-year-old Bergen County man is facing multiple charges after police say he physically assaulted and abused a child last week.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Donald L. Bush, of Palisades Park, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and child abuse offenses, in connection to an alleged incident Sunday, Sept. 21, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

That day, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding alleged child abuse that happened in Palisades Park, Musella said.

Bush was arrested following an investigation by the prosecutor's office and local police.

