David Chun, 42, of South Hackensack, assaulted a woman on multiple occasions in Hasbrouck Heights between 2019 and 2023, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation launched Friday, July 19 revealed that Chun "threatened and assaulted a female on multiple occasions" and "endangered the welfare of two young children during the same course of conduct," Musella said.

Chun was arrested Monday, July 22 and charged with five counts of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of second- degree aggravated assault,one count of third-degree aggravated assault, one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault, seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree terroristic threats, one count of third-degree terroristic threats, and one count of criminal mischief, a disorderly persons offense.

Chun was remanded to the Bergen County Jail for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

According to NorthJersey.com, Chun was placed on administrative leave last August after being charged with simple assault. He later filed a lawsuit against Palisades Park and its police chief alleging retalitation.

