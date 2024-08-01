Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts All Lanes Of NJ Turnpike In Leonia

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the express lanes on the northbound side, just south of Exit 71 for Broad Avenue in Leonia.
All lanes were blocked as of press time.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.
All lanes of the NJ Turnpike were closed as of 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 due to a tractor trailer that overturned in Bergen County, the NJDOT site says.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the express lanes on the northbound side, just south of Exit 71 for Broad Avenue in Leonia.
All lanes were blocked as of press time.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE