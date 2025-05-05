Fog/Mist 61°

NY Man Chokes Victim, Spits At Cops In Fort Lee McDonald's: Police

A New York man was arrested after allegedly choking another individual inside a McDonald’s and then spitting at Fort Lee police officers, authorities said.

Adam Reid.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
The incident happened around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, at the McDonald’s located at 2152 Lemoine Avenue, according to a press release from the Fort Lee Police Department.

Police responded to a report of an assault in progress and found two men involved in a fight. Officers separated the individuals and identified 35-year-old Adam Chandler Reid of Brooklyn as the aggressor, Young said.

Reid allegedly choked the victim during the dispute, then resisted arrest, threatened officers, spit at them, and damaged the door of a police vehicle, according to police.

Reid was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief with damage, throwing bodily fluid, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, and making threats of violence, authorities said

He was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

