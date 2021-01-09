Workers Critically Injured In Fort Lee Makeshift Scaffold Accident

Two workers trying to put siding on a Fort Lee home were critically injured when one fell from a makeshift scaffold onto the other, authorities said.

The victims – both 65 years old from New York -- were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition after Tuesday morning’s mishap on tiny Ann Street, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said.

One was in traumatic arrest, responders at the scene of the 9:44 a.m. accident said.

“It appears that one victim fell from a makeshift scaffold comprised of extendable ladders and wooden planks,” Young said. “That victim landed on the other victim.”

Responding were borough police and the Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps, along with the borough building department and OSHA, the captain said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.