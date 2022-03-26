Woman Stabbed Dead In Leonia

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed dead in a Leonia garden apartment, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to a 911 call from the apartment on Grand Avenue near the Leonia Tennis Club found the body of Alicia A. Arnone, 35, around 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She'd been stabbed once, the prosecutor said.

Musella didn't say whether a suspect had been arrested or identified.

However, law enforcement sources said they were searching for a Bergen County man with a 20-year criminal history, mostly involving assaults, threats, harassment and violating restraining orders in connection with the killing.

He apparently fled on foot and may have gotten into a vehicle, they said.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit Homicide Squad are handling the case, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and county Medical Examiner's Office.

