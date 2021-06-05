WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold In Bergen County

A lucky Powerball ticket was sold in Bergen County.

The New Jersey Lottery ticket from Wednesday's drawing wins the third-tier prize of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 16, 23, 28, 40, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Multiplier number was 02.

The ticket was sold at Leonia News & Stationery, 338 Broad Ave., in Leonia.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $157 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, May 8, at 10:59 p.m.

