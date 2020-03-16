Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Nearby Towns

News

VIDEO: 'This Medication Really Works, So There's A Hope,' Says New Jersey Coronavirus Patient

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
James Cai, the first person diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Jersey, reports he's feeling on the mend. CBS2s Maurice DuBois reports.
James Cai, the first person diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Jersey, reports he's feeling on the mend. CBS2s Maurice DuBois reports. Video Credit: CBS New York

The New Jersey healthcare worker who was the state’s first coronavirus patient is saying clinical trial medicines probably saved his life.

"After I received the first dose my fever went down," said 32-year-old James Cai, who lives and works in Fort Lee and Manhattan, told CBS New York .

"Those two medications I think slowed down my virus."

Cai was initially hit with diarrhea, chest pains and a fever despite having no underlying medical conditions. He was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center March 2, and remains there in isolation.

The physicians assistant got the clinical trial meds on March 11. After that, his symptoms started clearing up, he said.

"My oxygen level is not dropping any more," Cai said in his television interview with CBS. "This medication really works, so there's a hope. Without this medication, I don't think I can be here today."

James Cai, New Jersey's first coronavirus patient, is at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Courtesy of CBS

Cai told the New York Post that nobody knows when he’ll fully recover from the deadly bug — and he is struggling with weeks away from his wife and 20-month-old daughter, who are both in isolation.

“I am getting better but at what extent? Nobody knows,” Cai told The Post, adding that his frequent coughing has left him with rib pain.

Referring to his daughter, Cai said the toddler is “not herself when I am not around.”

"I am afraid to call her,” Cai told The Post. “I may cry.”

He believes he came down with the dangerous bug at a medical conference at the Westin in Times Square on the weekend of Feb. 28.

Cai said he’s not sure when he’ll finally be discharged from the hospital since he needs to test negative for the coronavirus twice to be cleared for release.

He's among the 178 cases in New Jersey as of Monday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fort Lee Daily Voice!

Serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Fort Lee Daily Voice!

Serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.